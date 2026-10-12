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Craven County schools pulls $2.6 million from rainy-day fund to cover temporary shortages caused by delayed federal funding

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 12, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT

The Craven County Board of Education has voted to pull $2.6 million from its rainy-day fund to cover temporary cash shortages caused by delayed federal funding.

Chief Finance Officer Heidi Daly told board members late last week that the school system is still waiting for federal funding allotments to drop. To bridge the gap and keep operations running smoothly, the board unanimously approved using the fund balance.

Officials said the drawdown is a temporary fix to maintain cash flow while waiting on Washington.

This $2.6 million allocation is part of the district's larger $30 million local current-expense budget resolution. School administrators expect the reserves to be balanced once the delayed federal dollars finally arrive.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston