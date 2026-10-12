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Carteret County offers new tool to help first responders handle emergencies involving people with special needs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 12, 2026 at 7:21 AM EDT
Carteret County Emergency Services

First responders in Carteret County have a new tool to help them safely handle emergencies involving people with special needs.

The free, voluntary Special Needs Occupant Program allows residents, parents, and caregivers to fill out an online form detailing specific disabilities, medical conditions, or communication barriers.

That vital information is directly linked to 911 dispatch systems, and Sheriff John Nyberg says the goal is to give emergency crews a heads-up before they arrive on scene.

For example, knowing a person has severe sensory sensitivities allows crews to turn off blinding flashing lights or loud sirens when approaching, helping prevent an overwhelmed reaction.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston