Carteret County offers new tool to help first responders handle emergencies involving people with special needs

First responders in Carteret County have a new tool to help them safely handle emergencies involving people with special needs.

The free, voluntary Special Needs Occupant Program allows residents, parents, and caregivers to fill out an online form detailing specific disabilities, medical conditions, or communication barriers.

That vital information is directly linked to 911 dispatch systems, and Sheriff John Nyberg says the goal is to give emergency crews a heads-up before they arrive on scene.

For example, knowing a person has severe sensory sensitivities allows crews to turn off blinding flashing lights or loud sirens when approaching, helping prevent an overwhelmed reaction.