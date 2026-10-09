Police arrest suspect in shooting near Carolina Classic Fairgrounds

Winston-Salem police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting near the Carolina Classic Fairgrounds.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday while he was working for a vendor inside the fair. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the suspect shot two men Tuesday night who were cleaning a fair parking lot. Investigators say the three knew each other and the shooting was targeted. Both victims have since been released from the hospital.

Police have emphasized the shooting happened after the fair had closed. They say no other major incidents have occurred at this year's event.

That's a contrast to 2024, when fights and unruly behavior prompted dozens of ejections and an early closure. Last year's fair also saw no major disturbances, with officials crediting a new code of conduct.

This year's event was the first held under Winston-Salem's youth curfew — it’s set to expire the day after the fair ends.