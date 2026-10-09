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Asheboro City Schools joins social media litigation

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 9, 2026 at 1:30 PM EDT
Two young teenage girls sitting holding smartphones in their hands.
Adobe Stock image

The Asheboro City Schools Board of Education unanimously voted Thursday to join multidistrict litigation against social media companies.

Thousands of school districts across the country have signed onto lawsuits against companies including Meta, Snap and ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok.

They allege that these platforms have contributed to mental health and behavioral problems for students. As a result, these districts say they’ve had to redirect staff time and resources to address those needs.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools joined back in March. Asheville City Schools signed on last month. And at the most recent Asheboro City Schools meeting, the board opted in too.

"Show me the money," Chairperson Gidget Kidd said, laughing, after the unanimous vote. "We’re ready.”

The state of North Carolina is already set to receive at least $451 million from Meta as part of a landmark national settlement approved in August.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz