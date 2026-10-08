Marine Corps helicopter makes precautionary emergency landing in Duplin County

A Marine Corps helicopter made a precautionary emergency landing Wednesday near Wallace.

Marine Corps officials say a UH-1Y Huey operating out of Marine Corps Air Station New River landed in Duplin County shortly before noon. The pilots received cockpit indicators pointing to a possible mechanical problem and followed standard procedures to safely land the aircraft.

The helicopter came down near Adell Cavenaugh Lane, just off Angola Bay Road. Several local emergency agencies responded, but Marine Corps officials say no injuries were reported.

The Huey remains on the ground while maintenance crews conduct a full inspection. The aircraft will return to MCAS New River once it is cleared to fly.