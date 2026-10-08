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Marine Corps helicopter makes precautionary emergency landing in Duplin County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 8, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT
File: A UH-1Y Huey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the USS Iwo Jima off the coast of North Carolina, August 9, 2014. The 24th MEU is currently taking part in Amphibious Squadron/Marine Expeditionary Unit Integration, or PMINT, the 24th MEU’s second major pre-deployment training exercise. PMINT is designed to bring Marines and Sailors from the 24th MEU and Amphibious Squadron 8 together for the first time aboard the ships of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Devin Nichols) (Sgt. Devin Nichols)
Master Sgt. Devin Nichols
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DVIDS
File photo: A UH-1Y Huey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

A Marine Corps helicopter made a precautionary emergency landing Wednesday near Wallace.

Marine Corps officials say a UH-1Y Huey operating out of Marine Corps Air Station New River landed in Duplin County shortly before noon. The pilots received cockpit indicators pointing to a possible mechanical problem and followed standard procedures to safely land the aircraft.

The helicopter came down near Adell Cavenaugh Lane, just off Angola Bay Road. Several local emergency agencies responded, but Marine Corps officials say no injuries were reported.

The Huey remains on the ground while maintenance crews conduct a full inspection. The aircraft will return to MCAS New River once it is cleared to fly.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston