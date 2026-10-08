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Internal tracking poll shows Democrat Don Davis maintaining lead in North Carolina congressional race

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 8, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT
Incumbent Congressman Don Davis, left, is a former state senator and Air Force veteran from Greene County. His opponent is Republican Laurie Buckhout, right, a retired Army colonel who lives in Edenton.
Incumbent Congressman Don Davis, left, is a former state senator and Air Force veteran from Greene County. His opponent is Republican Laurie Buckhout, right, a retired Army colonel who lives in Edenton.

A new internal tracking poll from GQR shows incumbent Democrat Don Davis maintaining his lead in North Carolina's First Congressional District despite a surge in outside spending.

The live telephone survey of 500 likely voters shows Davis leading Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout 47 percent to 39 percent on the initial ballot. When undecided and third-party voters are allocated, Davis’s lead stands at 50 to 45 percent—up from a tight two-point race in September.

The poll shows both candidates now have high name recognition, but Buckhout’s favorability has slid to a net-negative 10 percent, while Davis holds a net-positive 14 percent rating.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston