Internal tracking poll shows Democrat Don Davis maintaining lead in North Carolina congressional race

A new internal tracking poll from GQR shows incumbent Democrat Don Davis maintaining his lead in North Carolina's First Congressional District despite a surge in outside spending.

The live telephone survey of 500 likely voters shows Davis leading Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout 47 percent to 39 percent on the initial ballot. When undecided and third-party voters are allocated, Davis’s lead stands at 50 to 45 percent—up from a tight two-point race in September.

The poll shows both candidates now have high name recognition, but Buckhout’s favorability has slid to a net-negative 10 percent, while Davis holds a net-positive 14 percent rating.