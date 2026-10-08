Hurricane Isaias remnants could bring period of heavy rain to eastern North Carolina this weekend

Hurricane Isaias is expected to stay well west of North Carolina this weekend, but forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Newport/Morehead City say tropical moisture from the storm could bring a period of heavy rain to eastern North Carolina.

The weather service says moderate to heavy rain is expected late Saturday into Sunday, with one to two-and-a-half inches possible across much of the region. Higher amounts of two to four inches could occur where thunderstorms develop, particularly along the coast.

Forecasters say the overall risk of significant flooding remains low, but intense rainfall rates could cause flooding in urban areas and places with poor drainage. People along the coast could also see stronger winds, with gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour possible Saturday night into Sunday night.

Marine conditions are also expected to deteriorate, with winds building and seas reaching six to eight feet.

The weather service says the forecast will continue to be refined as Isaias moves north.