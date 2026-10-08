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Hurricane Isaias remnants could bring period of heavy rain to eastern North Carolina this weekend

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 8, 2026 at 6:37 AM EDT
National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Isaias is expected to stay well west of North Carolina this weekend, but forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Newport/Morehead City say tropical moisture from the storm could bring a period of heavy rain to eastern North Carolina.

The weather service says moderate to heavy rain is expected late Saturday into Sunday, with one to two-and-a-half inches possible across much of the region. Higher amounts of two to four inches could occur where thunderstorms develop, particularly along the coast.

Forecasters say the overall risk of significant flooding remains low, but intense rainfall rates could cause flooding in urban areas and places with poor drainage. People along the coast could also see stronger winds, with gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour possible Saturday night into Sunday night.

Marine conditions are also expected to deteriorate, with winds building and seas reaching six to eight feet.

The weather service says the forecast will continue to be refined as Isaias moves north.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston