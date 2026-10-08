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Eastern North Carolina tobacco farmers settle federal bad-faith lawsuit against Hudson Insurance Company

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 8, 2026 at 6:51 AM EDT
North Carolina Department of Agriculture

Two eastern North Carolina tobacco farmers have settled a federal lawsuit against Hudson Insurance Company to recover arbitration costs and damages after a bitter bad-faith dispute.

David and Samuel Cox —who farm flue-cured tobacco across Craven, Greene, Lenoir, and Pitt counties—filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The legal battle began when Hudson Insurance attempted to slash the farmers' recovery payouts in half, specifically targeting a dispute over $126,322 because of shared bank accounts.

While the court records show a final settlement has been reached to cover the damages and legal fees, the exact terms of the financial agreement remain confidential.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston