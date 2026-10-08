Albert J. Ellis Airport secures $4 million in North Carolina state funding for infrastructure upgrades

Albert J. Ellis Airport is getting $4 million in state funding for improvements. The money comes from North Carolina's one-time Regional Airport Fund, included in the state budget approved in July.

Airport Director Mitch Sprunger says officials have a year to decide how to use the money. Potential projects include helping close out the airport's current runway expansion and road work, or renovating and expanding the airport parking lot next year.

The airport is extending a runway by 900 feet, relocating Catherine Lake Road and building a new airport entrance.

Sprunger says the improvements could also help the airport attract a third airline. Delta and American Airlines currently provide service at Albert J. Ellis.

The airport says the projects are being funded by the state, not local taxpayer dollars.