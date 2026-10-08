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Albert J. Ellis Airport secures $4 million in North Carolina state funding for infrastructure upgrades

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 8, 2026 at 6:58 AM EDT
Albert J. Ellis Airport Director.
Albert J. Ellis Airport
File: Albert J. Ellis Airport.

Albert J. Ellis Airport is getting $4 million in state funding for improvements. The money comes from North Carolina's one-time Regional Airport Fund, included in the state budget approved in July.

Airport Director Mitch Sprunger says officials have a year to decide how to use the money. Potential projects include helping close out the airport's current runway expansion and road work, or renovating and expanding the airport parking lot next year.

The airport is extending a runway by 900 feet, relocating Catherine Lake Road and building a new airport entrance.

Sprunger says the improvements could also help the airport attract a third airline. Delta and American Airlines currently provide service at Albert J. Ellis.

The airport says the projects are being funded by the state, not local taxpayer dollars.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston