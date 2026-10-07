Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State will take over Ronda to ensure bills are paid and essential services continue

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 7, 2026 at 4:57 PM EDT
Town of Ronda sign
Courtesy town of Ronda
On Wednesday, October 7, 2026, State Auditor Boliek release a statement announcing the Local Government Commission taking financial control action over the Town of Ronda.

The state is taking financial control over the town of Ronda in Wilkes County. After repeated warnings and recommendations by state officials, commissioners voted unanimously in favor of a takeover.

The intervention comes after a state audit detailed years of financial problems. The small town of 400, with an aging population and shrinking tax base, was spending more than it brought in, relying on reserves to pay its bills. 

Last month, town leaders voted 3-1 to dissolve its charter, but it wasn’t enough to convince state officials to hold off on a takeover. 

The Local Government Commission will now oversee Ronda’s finances to ensure bills are paid and essential services continue.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford