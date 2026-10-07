State will take over Ronda to ensure bills are paid and essential services continue

The state is taking financial control over the town of Ronda in Wilkes County. After repeated warnings and recommendations by state officials, commissioners voted unanimously in favor of a takeover.

The intervention comes after a state audit detailed years of financial problems. The small town of 400, with an aging population and shrinking tax base, was spending more than it brought in, relying on reserves to pay its bills.

Last month, town leaders voted 3-1 to dissolve its charter, but it wasn’t enough to convince state officials to hold off on a takeover.

The Local Government Commission will now oversee Ronda’s finances to ensure bills are paid and essential services continue.

