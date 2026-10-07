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Sheriff warns public safety crisis is worsening amid prolonged closure of Bertie-Martin Regional Jail

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 7, 2026 at 6:52 AM EDT
Order has been fully restored following a severe security breach and an hours-long hostage standoff that occurred yesterday at the Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center in Windsor.
North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation
An hours-long hostage standoff occurred at the Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center in Windsor in June, and officials expect the facility could remain closed for up to 12 months as extensive repairs continue.

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin is warning that a massive public safety crisis is worsening following the prolonged closure of the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail.

The facility has been entirely closed since a June inmate takeover and hostage situation left the building with extensive damage. Because neither Bertie nor Martin County has local holding cells available, law enforcement staff are forced to drive across North Carolina searching for open beds to house new detainees.

Speaking at a county commissioners meeting, Sheriff Ruffin said limited resources have left the area in a severe crisis. Ruffin reported a noticeable increase in local break-ins, thefts, and shootings over the past few months. The sheriff has proposed transferring direct jail authority to his office to leverage existing law enforcement relationships and secure faster inmate placements.

Meanwhile, the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail Commission has approved a $1.4 million contract with Mosley Architecture for repairs, though officials warn the facility could remain closed for up to a year.

In addition to structural repairs, local officials are actively looking into alternative methods for inmate transportation while the facility is offline.

Commissioners hope the newly approved architectural contract will jumpstart the path toward safety upgrades, but a full reopening is still months away.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston