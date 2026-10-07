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Outgoing North Carolina GOP Senator releases sharp new memoir ripping into Trump administration

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 7, 2026 at 6:09 AM EDT
Among the book's major revelations, Congressman Thom Tillis names his 2025 vote to confirm Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as the "biggest regret" of his career. Tillis also said he regrets not stopping the confirmation of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Harper Collins
Among the book's major revelations, Congressman Thom Tillis names his 2025 vote to confirm Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as the "biggest regret" of his career. Tillis also said he regrets not stopping the confirmation of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Outgoing North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis has released a sharp new memoir titled, "How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents.”

In the newly published book, Tillis rips into the Trump administration and directly warns that the GOP faces an upcoming electoral bloodbath in the midterm elections. The senator writes that he published the book to save his political party from what he describes as "MAGA extremists" giving bad advice to the president.

Among the book's major revelations, Tillis names his 2025 vote to confirm Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as the "biggest regret" of his career. Tillis details his initial skepticism over allegations regarding Hegseth's management style and personal conduct, writing that he ultimately voted yes only because he chose not to be a lone voice in the wilderness.

The memoir also targets other high-profile figures, stating Tillis regrets not stopping the confirmation of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Tillis, who is finishing his final months in the Senate after deciding not to seek a third term, has been promoting the book nationally on programs including 60 Minutes and The View.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston