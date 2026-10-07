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Onslow County Commissioners approve rezoning measure affecting 1,153 properties in Jacksonville area

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 7, 2026 at 6:26 AM EDT
Onslow County government

More than 1,100 property owners in Onslow County are navigating new local rules. The Onslow County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a massive sweeping rezoning measure affecting 1,153 properties.

The shift comes after a North Carolina state law stripped the City of Jacksonville of its jurisdiction over these specific areas, forcing the county to step in. Affected neighborhoods include parcels along Highway 24 and US 17.

County Planning Director Carter Metcalf says staff worked to match the old city rules as closely as possible to minimize disruptions.

Moving forward, property owners planning to build, remodel, or adjust land must apply for permits through the Onslow County Planning Office instead of the city.

Officials say property tax rates won't automatically change, but residents with utility or billing questions are advised to contact their providers directly. Property status can be checked online at the official Onslow County ETJ Lookup Tool.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston