Onslow County Commissioners approve rezoning measure affecting 1,153 properties in Jacksonville area

More than 1,100 property owners in Onslow County are navigating new local rules. The Onslow County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a massive sweeping rezoning measure affecting 1,153 properties.

The shift comes after a North Carolina state law stripped the City of Jacksonville of its jurisdiction over these specific areas, forcing the county to step in. Affected neighborhoods include parcels along Highway 24 and US 17.

County Planning Director Carter Metcalf says staff worked to match the old city rules as closely as possible to minimize disruptions.

Moving forward, property owners planning to build, remodel, or adjust land must apply for permits through the Onslow County Planning Office instead of the city.

Officials say property tax rates won't automatically change, but residents with utility or billing questions are advised to contact their providers directly. Property status can be checked online at the official Onslow County ETJ Lookup Tool.