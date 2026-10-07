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NC State Ports Authority requests suspension of $1.3 billion harbor deepening project due to PFAS concerns

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 7, 2026 at 6:18 AM EDT
North Carolina Ports Authority

The North Carolina State Ports Authority has requested a formal suspension of its $1.3 billion Wilmington Harbor deepening project due to growing concerns over toxic forever chemicals.

In a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, port officials asked to temporarily halt the massive expansion. The decision follows years of intense pushback from local residents and environmental groups. Critics warn that dredging 28 miles of the Cape Fear River will disturb sediment heavily contaminated with PFAS, threatening the regional ecosystem and coastal communities.

Officials say the pause is necessary to allow for deeper scientific research into the environmental risks.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston