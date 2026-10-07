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NC Ferry Division will present recommended toll rates Thursday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 7, 2026 at 6:15 AM EDT
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.
(Photo: NCDOT)
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry Division will present its recommended toll rates tomorrow (Thursday), setting the stage for mandatory fares on all state ferry routes starting January 1.

The presentation to the N.C. Board of Transportation comes in response to a state legislative mandate requiring tolls to fund new vessel replacements. Under the proposal, historically free vehicle routes—like Hatteras-Ocracoke and Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach—will introduce fares.

Coastal leaders have fiercely opposed the move, arguing ferries are essential highways for locals. To ease the burden, NCDOT is proposing a $150 annual commuter pass for permanent residents of North Carolina's 20 coastal counties.

A public comment window will open Friday before a final vote on November 5.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston