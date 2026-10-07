NC Ferry Division will present recommended toll rates Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry Division will present its recommended toll rates tomorrow (Thursday), setting the stage for mandatory fares on all state ferry routes starting January 1.

The presentation to the N.C. Board of Transportation comes in response to a state legislative mandate requiring tolls to fund new vessel replacements. Under the proposal, historically free vehicle routes—like Hatteras-Ocracoke and Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach—will introduce fares.

Coastal leaders have fiercely opposed the move, arguing ferries are essential highways for locals. To ease the burden, NCDOT is proposing a $150 annual commuter pass for permanent residents of North Carolina's 20 coastal counties.

A public comment window will open Friday before a final vote on November 5.