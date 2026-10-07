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Greenville enacts permanent youth curfew for parts of downtown and the Town Common

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 7, 2026 at 6:37 AM EDT
The rule restricts anyone under the age of 18 from being in public spaces or commercial establishments between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. from Thursday through Saturday. The designated curfew zone is bounded by the Tar River, Pitt Street, Reade Street, and Reade Circle.
Visit Greenville
The rule restricts anyone under the age of 18 from being in public spaces or commercial establishments between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. from Thursday through Saturday. The designated curfew zone is bounded by the Tar River, Pitt Street, Reade Street, and Reade Circle.

The Greenville City Council voted unanimously to enact a permanent youth curfew ordinance for parts of downtown Greenville and the Town Common.

The rule restricts anyone under the age of 18 from being in public spaces or commercial establishments between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. from Thursday through Saturday. The designated curfew zone is bounded by the Tar River, Pitt Street, Reade Street, and Reade Circle.

Local officials and law enforcement brought the measure forward to manage large, unsupervised weekend youth gatherings that have previously led to disorderly conduct. Greenville Police Chief K.Z. Thomas said that recent late-night altercations made the safety ordinance necessary.

Exceptions are in place for minors accompanied by a parent, traveling to or from work, or returning home from school-sponsored activities.

Police will first seek parental notification for violations, but ongoing non-compliance can lead to formal misdemeanor charges in juvenile court.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston