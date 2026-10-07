Greenville enacts permanent youth curfew for parts of downtown and the Town Common

The Greenville City Council voted unanimously to enact a permanent youth curfew ordinance for parts of downtown Greenville and the Town Common.

The rule restricts anyone under the age of 18 from being in public spaces or commercial establishments between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. from Thursday through Saturday. The designated curfew zone is bounded by the Tar River, Pitt Street, Reade Street, and Reade Circle.

Local officials and law enforcement brought the measure forward to manage large, unsupervised weekend youth gatherings that have previously led to disorderly conduct. Greenville Police Chief K.Z. Thomas said that recent late-night altercations made the safety ordinance necessary.

Exceptions are in place for minors accompanied by a parent, traveling to or from work, or returning home from school-sponsored activities.

Police will first seek parental notification for violations, but ongoing non-compliance can lead to formal misdemeanor charges in juvenile court.