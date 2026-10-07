Duke Energy reaches agreement on new, special rates for large users like data centers

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Duke Energy has reached an agreement on a new large load tariff that would help keep rates low for residents and businesses, even as new hyperscale data centers come to the state.

If approved, the agreement would put new power-hungry customers on their own, separate set of rates. It would also impose strict contract terms to fund infrastructure upgrades and shield other ratepayers from the fallout if the companies building new data centers or other large energy-hungry facilities fail.

The rates would apply to customers who use at least 50 megawatts 80% of the time. That includes the large hyperscale data centers used for cloud storage and artificial intelligence.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission must approve the settlement before it takes effect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.