Congressman Don Davis' bill would fine federal candidates who bet on their own elections

North Carolina Congressman Don Davis is introducing a bill that would fine federal candidates who bet on their own elections.

The "No Betting on Your Own Race Act" proposes a minimum $10,000 civil penalty for any candidate, spouse, or campaign committee that buys or sells prediction contracts on their race. Fines could skyrocket to three times the financial gain of the trades.

The legislation follows a recent controversy involving Davis’s opponent, Laurie Buckhout, who was suspended from a political prediction platform for wagering on her own candidacy.

Davis argues candidates should face the same gambling restrictions as professional athletes to prevent market manipulation.