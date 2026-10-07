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Congressman Don Davis' bill would fine federal candidates who bet on their own elections

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 7, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT
Congressman Don Davis
Congressman Don Davis

North Carolina Congressman Don Davis is introducing a bill that would fine federal candidates who bet on their own elections.

The "No Betting on Your Own Race Act" proposes a minimum $10,000 civil penalty for any candidate, spouse, or campaign committee that buys or sells prediction contracts on their race. Fines could skyrocket to three times the financial gain of the trades.

The legislation follows a recent controversy involving Davis’s opponent, Laurie Buckhout, who was suspended from a political prediction platform for wagering on her own candidacy.

Davis argues candidates should face the same gambling restrictions as professional athletes to prevent market manipulation.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston