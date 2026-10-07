Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beaufort County approves one-year moratorium on data center developments

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 7, 2026 at 6:29 AM EDT
A Google data center in Changhua, Taiwan.
Sam Yeh
/
AFP/Getty Images
File: A Google data center.

The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners approved a one-year moratorium on data center developments in a 6-1 vote.

The decision halts the county from accepting, processing, or approving any applications or permits for the high-powered computer facilities for the next 12 months. Commissioners enacted the freeze to study regional impacts, specifically focusing on heavy electricity consumption and noise pollution generated by facility cooling systems.

The vote followed a public hearing where community members voiced sharp concerns over local infrastructure impacts. Officials intend to use the year-long pause to craft a permanent zoning ordinance to regulate future proposals.

The sole dissenting vote came from Commissioner Hood Richardson, who argued the ban misses a massive economic opportunity. Richardson noted a single data center could potentially lower homeowner property taxes by 10%.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston