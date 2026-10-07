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$1,300 civil penalty assessed against Town of Windsor following state inspections of local animal shelter

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 7, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT
The Pet Tech
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Flickr via Openverse

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has assessed a $1,300 civil penalty against the Town of Windsor following state inspections of its local animal shelter.

State compliance records show an inspector attempted to visit the facility on September 16 and September 17 but found it closed and entirely unstaffed both days. From outside the building, the inspector observed a very thin dog named Bubbles housed in an enclosure filled with excessive feces.

A subsequent state investigation revealed the shelter failed to provide the dog with food or fresh water for more than 24 hours, neglected to administer a required rabies vaccination, and failed to document prescribed veterinary medicine. According to state documents, the facility euthanized the dog the day after the second inspection visit.

The citation also notes multiple dirty enclosures and soiled feeding bowls.

The Town of Windsor has 60 days to pay the fine or file an appeal.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston