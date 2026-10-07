$1,300 civil penalty assessed against Town of Windsor following state inspections of local animal shelter

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has assessed a $1,300 civil penalty against the Town of Windsor following state inspections of its local animal shelter.

State compliance records show an inspector attempted to visit the facility on September 16 and September 17 but found it closed and entirely unstaffed both days. From outside the building, the inspector observed a very thin dog named Bubbles housed in an enclosure filled with excessive feces.

A subsequent state investigation revealed the shelter failed to provide the dog with food or fresh water for more than 24 hours, neglected to administer a required rabies vaccination, and failed to document prescribed veterinary medicine. According to state documents, the facility euthanized the dog the day after the second inspection visit.

The citation also notes multiple dirty enclosures and soiled feeding bowls.

The Town of Windsor has 60 days to pay the fine or file an appeal.