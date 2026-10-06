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Winston-Salem leaders reject extension of youth curfew

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published October 6, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
winston salem city hall.jpg
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Winston-Salem City Hall

Winston-Salem’s youth curfew will expire next week, after leaders rejected an effort to extend it by another year.

Police Chief William Penn told council members at Monday’s meeting the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew had led to a noticeable drop in youth crime.

“No youth injured by violent crime, no traffic accidents, no teen takeovers, no issues on the 4th of July, which I couldn't say last year," he said.

But community members who spoke out against the ordinance said the evidence wasn’t compelling enough to justify extension.

“Winston PD's data identified 13 incidents during the curfew period," said resident Marilyn Lacunza. That is not evidence that thousands of young people need to be subjected to a citywide restriction.”

The council ultimately voted 6-2 against the extension, with Robert Clark and Annette Scippio casting the only yes votes. The curfew will expire Oct. 12.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle