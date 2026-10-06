Dampf Good BBQ decides against opening restaurant in downtown Durham following community backlash

A nationally-renowned, Texas-style barbecue food truck in Cary has decided against opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the heart of downtown Durham.

The decision by Dampf Good BBQ comes after weeks of backlash over past social media posts made by owner Nick Dampf and his wife Kimmy, which reflect the family's conservative and fundamentalist Christian views.

These clashed with Durham's progressive and LGTBQ-friendly identity, a city that most recently celebrated its annual Pride festival this past weekend.

Dampf, who doesn't shy from operating an openly Christian business, said he still stands by some of the pandemic-era posts in which he shared views typical of many mainstream evangelicals.

He denied, however, accusations of hate and exclusion.

"We're all created in the image of God, and it doesn't mean that I'm going to not agree with certain teachings that are in the Bible," Dampf said in an interview with WUNC News.

"That doesn't mean people aren't welcome at our place," he said. "No one's ever going to be mistreated or turned away at the door, and nor has anyone ever been. We've had countless number of folks who have come through here that are of the groups who people are claiming that we hate and that we won't welcome."

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra / WUNC News Nick Dampf, the owner of a Michelin award-winning, Texas-style barbecue food truck in Cary, has decided not to expand to downtown Durham. Dampf Good BBQ faced backlash over its owners’ conservative, Christian social media posts some say clash with a progressive city like Durham.

The posts going back to 2020 made by the Dampfs include anti-abortion views; broad opposition to same-sex marriage and gender diversity; praise of traditional gender roles; and opposition to COVID-era vaccine mandates in the Biden administration.

When word got out that Dampf Good BBQ planned to move into the former space of The Pit, a barbecue restaurant on Geer Street, criticism of Dampf's posts surfaced on platforms like Reddit, where his business was dubbed "MAGA BBQ".

Dampf argues that the social media backlash maligned him as a hateful extremist for expressing his religious and political views.

He also alleged he received threats against his business and family, including a rumor that he once held a fundraiser for far-right governor candidate Mark Robinson, which he said is false.

"We’re allowed to have differing opinions on issues without that meaning that we hate the other side," he said.

The popular Dampf Good BBQ — the only food truck in the South with a Michelin recommendation — will remain at its current location on Phillips Farm in Cary for the foreseeable future.

"Over the last five years that we've been running this business, we've been praying for a spot, and we'll find the right spot when it comes around," said Dampf. "I'm not trying to fight an uphill battle."

Over the last few weeks, Dampf said business has done well with some customers expressing sympathy and support for him.

Backlash in an inclusive city

The controversy stemmed from the restaurant's interest in the Geer Street location, a neighborhood known for its vibrant LGTBQ events and community.

Criticism spread online as thousands of people interacted with an Instagram reel by freelance food journalist Matt Lardie, who stood outside of the former Pit space reading out some of the posts.

"A group of queer folks like myself might want to celebrate a birthday," Lardie said in the post. "A drag queen might have a hankering for some barbecue. Would we be welcome here?"

Pioneers Durham, a church and coffee shop hybrid that didn't affirm LGBTQ relationships, opened on Geer Street in 2022 in the historic Hutchins Showroom building.

The church was met by boycotts and protests with slogans like "Keep Geer Queer" and closed after 2 years.

Dampf denied intentionally choosing this property "to generate PR for ourselves" and said the landlords were supportive, as well as the facility being logistically friendly to a barbecue eatery.

Identity, LGBTQ history in Durham

"Not having a very open and inclusive and welcoming restaurant there, it's just not going to go over well with the people who love this city," said longtime Durham resident Treat Harvey, who also serves as director of development at the Durham Museum of History. "Because of the spirit of Durham, North Carolina."

Harvey, who is gay and a church-going Episcopalian, said it's also an issue of conflicting theologies surrounding Jesus and his message of love.

"It's just really hard for Durham people, because we know that God is love and we all want love to be the main message," she said.

Harvey said the controversy also reflects the city's history. Forty years ago, Durham was one of the first Southern cities to sign an anti-discrimination proclamation that specifically named the rights of gay and lesbian people.

"I think that’s just really hard for anyone that comes into this town that’s a little bit more on the conservative side," Harvey said.