Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UNCG historic marker honors mathematician Virginia Tucker

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 5, 2026 at 5:11 PM EDT
Meredith College professor Daniel Fountain (left), Leslie Cruickshank with the NC Highway Historical Marker Program (center) and UNCG University Archivist Erin Lawrimore (right) pose with the new historical marker for Virginia Tucker.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Meredith College professor Daniel Fountain (left), Leslie Cruickshank with the NC Highway Historical Marker Program (center) and UNCG University Archivist Erin Lawrimore (right) pose with the new historical marker for Virginia Tucker on Oct. 5, 2026.

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro unveiled a new historical marker in honor of Virginia Tucker Monday morning.

Tucker was an influential, but often overlooked, figure in American aeronautics. She graduated from the North Carolina College for Women, now UNC-Greensboro, in 1930 with a degree in mathematics.

Just a few years later, she became one of the first five women hired on as “human computers” for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, now NASA. Tucker also worked as an advocate, speaking at high schools and colleges to encourage women to enter the engineering field.

UNCG’s University Archivist Erin Lawrimore says she hopes the new historical marker will make Tucker’s story more visible.

“That it will prompt curiosity, bringing her achievements to new audiences and remind people, especially those who might not necessarily see themselves widely represented in science and engineering today, that there is indeed a place for them," Lawrimore said. "There always should have been a place for them in these fields.”

The marker is located at the intersection of West Market and McIver streets, right by the entrance to UNCG’s campus.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz