North Carolina Zoo's Asia expansion will open in 2027

The North Carolina Zoo’s new Asia expansion will open on March 1 of next year.

The state’s Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced the date in a press release.

The Asia section will span 12.5 acres and bring nearly 50 new species, including Malayan tigers, white-cheeked gibbons and Komodo dragons.

Zoo Director and CEO Mark Penning says, “We can’t wait for guests to meet these enchanting residents, learn from them, and discover ways to protect their wild habitats and cousins.”

The NC Zoo in Asheboro is the world’s largest natural habitat zoo and currently houses sections highlighting Africa and North America. The expansion is the zoo’s first major development in over 30 years.