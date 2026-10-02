Voter registration deadline nears for NC midterm election

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 midterm election is fast approaching. Eligible voters who want to cast their ballot by mail or on Election Day need to register by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

Individuals with a North Carolina driver’s license or NCDMV identification card can submit their application online through the state DMV website, or in person at their local county board of elections.

Those who miss the cutoff can still register and vote. But they’ll need to do so during the early voting period at a polling site in their county. Once there, they’ll provide proof of address and show an acceptable form of photo ID.

The early voting period begins Oct. 15 and ends on Saturday, Oct. 31.