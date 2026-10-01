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North Carolina state law enforcement agencies sign immigration enforcement agreements with ICE

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published October 1, 2026 at 1:16 PM EDT
NC State Highway Patrol
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Three North Carolina state law enforcement agencies have entered into agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as a new state law takes effect.

Senate Bill 153, which went into effect Thursday, requires North Carolina state law enforcement agencies to sign federal 287(g) agreements with ICE. The agreements delegate certain federal immigration enforcement duties to state and local officers.

The State Highway Patrol and the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division signed task force officer agreements. Those agreements authorize designated officers to question people about their immigration status, make certain immigration-related arrests and process people for immigration violations.

The state Department of Adult Correction signed a warrant service officer agreement. It allows the agency to transfer certain people from state custody to ICE for deportation when they are scheduled for release.

Republican lawmakers overrode Democratic Gov. Josh Stein’s veto of Senate Bill 153 in June.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger