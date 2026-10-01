Meet WS/FCS Interim Superintendent Randy Bridges

The new interim superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has officially taken office.

At a press conference on his first day, Randy Bridges shared that he’s been a lifelong educator, working in various roles for over 40 years. He’s a big sports guy too, and says you’ll catch him at many of the district’s athletic events.

Also, this is not his first time serving in a temporary position like this. Since retiring in 2013, Bridges says he’s been an interim leader six times. But he doesn’t view himself as a placeholder.

“I know the business of school and teaching and learning and leadership and partnerships with the community and within the school system. So we want to keep those things going," Bridges said. "I’m not in a position where we're trying to hold the line because if you're doing that, I think you're taking your organization backwards.”

Plus, Bridges says there are big things to do this year. The school board will need to find the next permanent superintendent. And while the debt from the district’s financial crisis has been paid off, he says the finances will be an ongoing conversation.

Bridges says he’s going to begin visiting schools in the coming days to talk with principals about their successes and challenges.