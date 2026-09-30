Randy Bridges sworn in as interim WS/FCS superintendent

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education held a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday night for the district’s new interim superintendent.

The board appointed Randy Bridges to serve through the end of the school year. He’s spent decades working in education, and most recently served as the interim superintendent for the Wake County Public School System.

After taking the oath of office, Bridges shared a few words about his beliefs.

“The core business of any educational institution is teaching and learning," Bridges said. "And sometimes we make that simple process very complex. And we really don't need to."

He said the role of the superintendent, school board and central office should be to support the teachers and principals who engage with students every day.

Bridges will assume the role on Oct. 1.