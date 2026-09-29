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Second Harvest tests doorstep donation model in three counties

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont
Published September 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
In this file photo, Volunteer Cathy Mileham sorts food at the Long Beach Community Food Pantry
Gerald Herbert
/
AP

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is experimenting with a new neighborhood food drive program in three Piedmont counties.

The organization is partnering with PORCH Communities, which uses a recurring, doorstep collection model to gather donations.

Once a month, residents leave bags of requested shelf-stable foods on their porches. Volunteers then collect the items and deliver them to participating food pantries.

Officials say the goal is to create a steady stream of donations tailored to what local organizations actually need.

The program is launching in Alamance, Forsyth and Randolph counties. Community members interested in getting involved can learn more on Second Harvest’s website.