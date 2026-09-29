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Piggly Wiggly to open in Greensboro low food access area

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published September 29, 2026 at 4:56 PM EDT
a person pushing a grocery cart of food.
Allison Dinner
/
AP
The USDA's Food Access Research Atlas measures a neighborhood's access to stores that offer a variety of healthy and affordable food.

After years of delays, a new Piggly Wiggly is coming to a low food access area in Greensboro next month.

The grocery store is set to open on October 7, more than seven years after the developers at S&S Capital LLC bought the property.

In 2020, Greensboro City Council authorized a loan and grant totaling $750,000 for the group to bring fresh food and jobs to the area.

The site is located at Freeman Mill Square on West Florida Street — which the U.S. Department of Agriculture categorizes as a low-access food area. That means a significant number of residents are more than a mile from the nearest supermarket.

The Piggly Wiggly was supposed to open several other times over the past few years, but Shahzad Akbar, one of the store’s developers, says issues including permitting and supplies kept pushing it back.
Rachel Moody
See stories by Rachel Moody