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Opposition to federal proposal that could open more than 20,000 acres of the Croatan National Forest to development

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 28, 2026 at 6:48 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

Conservation groups are pushing back against a federal proposal to rescind the 2001 Roadless Rule, warning it could open more than 20,000 acres of the Croatan National Forest to development.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture proposal would eliminate protections against logging and road construction on 45,000,000 acres of public lands nationwide. Local environmental advocates say this move threatens critical ecological buffers in eastern North Carolina, specifically naming Catfish Lake North and the Sheep Ridge Addition.

These roadless areas surround existing federal wilderness zones and shelter rare longleaf pine savannas, pocosins, and carnivorous plants.

Related content: Local riverkeepers warn federal Endangered Species Act changes threaten eastern NC waterways

Supporters of the policy shift argue it gives local managers more flexibility to reduce severe wildfire risks. Opponents counter that building roads into pristine backcountry actually increases fire risks while endangering sensitive habitats.

The public comment period on the rule change remains open through October 6.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston