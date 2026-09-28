Opposition to federal proposal that could open more than 20,000 acres of the Croatan National Forest to development

Conservation groups are pushing back against a federal proposal to rescind the 2001 Roadless Rule, warning it could open more than 20,000 acres of the Croatan National Forest to development.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture proposal would eliminate protections against logging and road construction on 45,000,000 acres of public lands nationwide. Local environmental advocates say this move threatens critical ecological buffers in eastern North Carolina, specifically naming Catfish Lake North and the Sheep Ridge Addition.

These roadless areas surround existing federal wilderness zones and shelter rare longleaf pine savannas, pocosins, and carnivorous plants.

Related content: Local riverkeepers warn federal Endangered Species Act changes threaten eastern NC waterways

Supporters of the policy shift argue it gives local managers more flexibility to reduce severe wildfire risks. Opponents counter that building roads into pristine backcountry actually increases fire risks while endangering sensitive habitats.

The public comment period on the rule change remains open through October 6.