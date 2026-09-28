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Mobile finance education initiative launching in Triad next year

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 28, 2026 at 2:54 PM EDT
Officials with Truliant, Toyota and Junior Achievement announced the launch of "Finance Park Mobile" at a press conference in Greensboro on Sept. 28, 2026.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Officials with Truliant, Toyota and Junior Achievement announced the launch of "Finance Park Mobile" at a press conference in Greensboro on Sept. 28, 2026.

Thousands of middle and high school students across the Triad will have access to hands-on financial education next year.

Junior Achievement of the Triad is launching “Finance Park Mobile.”

The nonprofit plans to travel to 56 schools across Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties next year.

Grace Thompson, the organization’s president and CEO, says students will have classroom lessons first. Then, they’ll practice what they learn in an immersive city simulation with a marketplace, an assigned income and even some post-secondary debt.

“So they're going to be building a budget; they're going to be buying a house, buying a car. They're going to be managing their dependents, and they're going to learn a lot about how life works," Thompson said. "And while they're doing this, they're also interacting with employers in our region that are their future employers.”

Truliant Federal Credit Union and Toyota North Carolina announced their support of the initiative at a press conference this week. Together, they invested $200,000 in the program.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz