High winds subside, but coastal communities continue recovery following recent nor'easter

Localized coastal flooding and storm damage continue to impact the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks regions, though conditions are beginning to clear as persistent north winds finally subside. Regional emergency crews are pivoting toward damage assessment and cleanup following several days of severe high tides and pounding surf.

Storm cleanup and current travel realities

While the worst of the nor'easter's tidal surge has peaked, North Carolina Highway 12 remains completely closed between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe. High tides ripped apart an 800-foot section of pavement near the Pea Island Visitor Center, leaving Hatteras Island cut off from the northern mainland by road. Crews are actively working to re-establish protective sand berms and lay down a temporary rock road, but there is still no timeline for when the main highway connection will reopen.

NCDOT

To provide a critical lifeline for stranded residents, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has activated an emergency ferry service between Stumpy Point and Rodanthe. Under a local state of emergency, entry onto these 24-hour ferries is strictly restricted to emergency personnel, local residents with proper reentry credentials, and essential supply trucks.

To the south, crews cleared floodwaters on northern Ocracoke Island, allowing limited regular ferry service to resume between Hatteras and Ocracoke. Regular sound routes connecting Ocracoke to Swan Quarter and Cedar Island also remain open on modified schedules.

Cape Lookout National Seashore

Localized flooding lingers along the Crystal Coast

Further down the coast, Carteret County Emergency Services reports that standing water remains a hazard in low-lying Down East communities, including Davis, Williston, and Stacy. Drivers traveling through these areas should expect shallow inundation during high-tide cycles.

At Cape Lookout National Seashore, the road leading to the Harkers Island Visitor Center is clearing up but remains slick from elevated tides. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Morehead City state the worst of the tidal surge has peaked, though minor tidal flooding will persist through the afternoon.

Avon Fishing Pier

Surf destroys historic Avon fishing pier

The severe weather dealt a heavy blow to regional landmarks, most notably the historic Avon Fishing Pier, which is now closed until further notice. Management reported that three days of heavy waves split the wooden structure in two early Saturday morning, causing a large section of the 600-foot walkway to collapse into the Atlantic Ocean.

The full extent of the structural damage cannot be fully assessed until ocean conditions completely calm down. While the walkway remains off-limits to the public, the pier house has reopened with limited daily hours.