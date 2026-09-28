Federal case against former FBI Director James Comey in New Bern delayed until next year

The federal case against former FBI Director James Comey in New Bern has been delayed until 2027.

U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan granted a defense request to postpone Comey’s arraignment from September 30 to January, pushing his trial to February.

Comey faces charges alleging he threatened President Trump after posting a photo on social media showing seashells arranged to spell out the numbers 86 47 on an Emerald Isle beach. Prosecutors argue 86 is shorthand for eliminating someone and 47 references the 47th president.

Comey has maintained his innocence, and his defense team requested the continuance to prepare for trial after spending the summer working on motions to dismiss the indictment.