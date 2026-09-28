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Federal case against former FBI Director James Comey in New Bern delayed until next year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 28, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT

The federal case against former FBI Director James Comey in New Bern has been delayed until 2027.

U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan granted a defense request to postpone Comey’s arraignment from September 30 to January, pushing his trial to February.

Comey faces charges alleging he threatened President Trump after posting a photo on social media showing seashells arranged to spell out the numbers 86 47 on an Emerald Isle beach. Prosecutors argue 86 is shorthand for eliminating someone and 47 references the 47th president.

Comey has maintained his innocence, and his defense team requested the continuance to prepare for trial after spending the summer working on motions to dismiss the indictment.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston