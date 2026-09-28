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ENC shelter urging anglers to clear shorelines of fishing gear after wave of animal injuries

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 28, 2026 at 7:18 AM EDT
OWLS

A coastal wildlife shelter is urging anglers and beachgoers to clear the shorelines of leftover fishing gear after a wave of animal injuries.

The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter—known as OWLS—in Newport reports that three different birds recently came into its care due to discarded hooks and lines. One bird was found tangled in a line, a pelican was rescued trailing a line behind it, and a gull died from internal injuries after swallowing a hook.

OWLS

Wildlife rehabilitators state that fishing lines easily trap wings, legs, and beaks, causing starvation and severe injuries.

The organization advises against simply cutting the visible line if you encounter an entangled animal, as hidden hooks or swallowed lines require professional care. Instead, witnesses should contact a local wildlife rescue.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston