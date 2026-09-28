ENC shelter urging anglers to clear shorelines of fishing gear after wave of animal injuries

A coastal wildlife shelter is urging anglers and beachgoers to clear the shorelines of leftover fishing gear after a wave of animal injuries.

The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter—known as OWLS—in Newport reports that three different birds recently came into its care due to discarded hooks and lines. One bird was found tangled in a line, a pelican was rescued trailing a line behind it, and a gull died from internal injuries after swallowing a hook.

OWLS

Wildlife rehabilitators state that fishing lines easily trap wings, legs, and beaks, causing starvation and severe injuries.

The organization advises against simply cutting the visible line if you encounter an entangled animal, as hidden hooks or swallowed lines require professional care. Instead, witnesses should contact a local wildlife rescue.