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Crystal Coast volunteers documented a rare genetic mystery during sea turtle nest excavation in Emerald Isle

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 28, 2026 at 7:23 AM EDT
Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol

Volunteers on the Crystal Coast documented a rare genetic mystery during a sea turtle nest excavation in Emerald Isle.

Members of the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol reported that Nest 39 successfully hatched over the weekend, with 31 out of 54 hatchlings making it safely to the ocean.

However, volunteers counting the remaining shells noticed something they had never seen before—every single egg had unusual strings of shell material attached to it.

State sea turtle biologists and development experts reviewed photos of the nest and confirmed the deformity was caused by an uncommon ovarian issue in the mother.

Officials say this structural anomaly has only been documented a handful of times in North Carolina history.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston