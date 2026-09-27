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State Treasurer loans $23M to western NC for Hurricane Helene recovery

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published September 27, 2026 at 8:54 PM EDT
The village of Chimney Rock is one of eight communities to receive a loan for ongoing Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.
Mike Stewart
/
AP
The village of Chimney Rock is one of eight communities to receive a loan for ongoing Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

The Department of State Treasurer is loaning nearly $23 million to Western North Carolina for continuing Hurricane Helene recovery.

Officials are distributing interest-free cashflow loans to eight governments across Watauga, Rutherford, Haywood, Madison, and Polk counties.

According to a memo, priority was given to applicants who’ve already requested funding from another source or projects addressing public health and safety, and regionalization.

Officials with the Department of State Treasurer say they’ve received more than $100 million in funding requests this year. They implemented the loans last year to support communities while they wait on federal funding.

Lawmakers dedicated $20 million of the 2026 budget to the project. The Department of State Treasurer provided the other $2.7 million from previous funds. In a public statement, Treasurer Brad Briner said they cut administrative costs using AI.

Governments must repay the loans by June 30, 2030.
Rachel Moody
See stories by Rachel Moody