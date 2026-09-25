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WS/FCS school board candidate's felony trial set for after election

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 25, 2026 at 5:43 PM EDT
Ronald Jason Lucero speaks at a school board meeting in 2025.
Courtesy Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Ronald Jason Lucero speaks at a school board meeting in 2025.

A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board candidate facing felony charges won’t go to trial until after the election.

Ronald Jason Lucero, a Republican candidate for an at-large seat, was arrested in July and charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Lucero allegedly used a company credit card while working for Bain Oil in Greensboro to buy tires last year, and a personal cellphone in January.

Records show Lucero will appear in court in Guilford County on Nov. 10.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz