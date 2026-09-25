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Voter mobilization efforts heating up in Eastern North Carolina ahead of midterms

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 25, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT

Voter mobilization efforts are heating up in Eastern North Carolina ahead of the upcoming election.

Next month, civic groups are joining forces in downtown New Bern for the "Vote Early No Kings Day" rally.

The October 17 event is sponsored by a non-partisan Eastern North Carolina Coalition representing Craven, Carteret, and Pamlico counties. Organizers say the goal is to encourage early voting and provide civic education.

Following the rally, volunteers will head to Union Point Park for a community gathering and door-to-door canvassing efforts.

People looking to volunteer or register can find details at Mobilize Event Page for No Kings: Vote Early New Bern.

Those interested can also browse other regional gatherings or host a localized event directly through the official No Kings Platform or find similar listings on the broader No Kings Mobilize Network.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston