Voter mobilization efforts heating up in Eastern North Carolina ahead of midterms

Voter mobilization efforts are heating up in Eastern North Carolina ahead of the upcoming election.

Next month, civic groups are joining forces in downtown New Bern for the "Vote Early No Kings Day" rally.

The October 17 event is sponsored by a non-partisan Eastern North Carolina Coalition representing Craven, Carteret, and Pamlico counties. Organizers say the goal is to encourage early voting and provide civic education.

Following the rally, volunteers will head to Union Point Park for a community gathering and door-to-door canvassing efforts.

People looking to volunteer or register can find details at Mobilize Event Page for No Kings: Vote Early New Bern.

Those interested can also browse other regional gatherings or host a localized event directly through the official No Kings Platform or find similar listings on the broader No Kings Mobilize Network.