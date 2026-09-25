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Massive Class 1 recall for nearly 167,639 pounds of raw meat produced in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas
Published September 25, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT
The bistro imagines the day when will be possible to culture "meat thread" made from long strands of muscle tissue. On a "special knitting machine," meat is thread into a steak.
Submarine Channel/Next Nature Network/Bistro In Vitro
The bistro imagines the day when will be possible to culture "meat thread" made from long strands of muscle tissue. On a "special knitting machine," meat is thread into a steak.

Federal health officials have issued a massive Class 1 recall for nearly 167,639 pounds of raw meat produced in North Carolina.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Star Meat Delivery, a company based in Lucama in Wilson County, shipped the uninspected pork, beef, and goat meat using a counterfeit USDA stamp.

The bulk shipments went to a distributor in Georgia before being sent to restaurants and grocery stores nationwide. The affected products include items like ground pork, chorizo, ribs, oxtail, and cuts of goat meat.

Because many local stores repackage bulk meat with their own pricing stickers, the original label might not be on the container. However, officials say any items carrying the establishment number “EST. 1363” are completely uninspected and unsafe to eat. No illnesses have been reported so far, but buyers should throw the meat away or return it immediately.