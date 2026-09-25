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Huge albino hammerhead shark captured on video swimming near fishing pier in Wrightsville Beach

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 25, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT

Anglers on the North Carolina coast got the surprise of a lifetime this week when a rare marine visitor stopped by. A massive 8- to 9-foot albino hammerhead shark was captured on video swimming just feet away from Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach.

The nearly solid-white shark circled near the surface, prompting people on the pier to immediately pull their fishing lines out of the water to avoid hooking it. Shark fishing and shark gear are banned on the property.

Biologists say albino sharks are incredibly rare in the wild because a lack of camouflage makes it very difficult for them to survive to adulthood without being targeted by larger predators.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston