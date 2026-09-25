Former FBI Director James Comey trying to push New Bern federal trial to next year

Former FBI Director James Comey is trying to push his looming New Bern federal trial into next year.

Comey’s legal team has filed a motion asking a judge to delay his September 30 arraignment to January, and push his October 21 jury trial back to February of 2027.

Defense attorneys say they need the extra time to prepare after spending months drafting substantial requests to have the criminal charges dismissed.

The case centers on a 2025 Instagram photo showing seashells on an Emerald Isle beach arranged to spell “86 47.” Prosecutors argue the image represents a threat against President Donald Trump, while Comey’s defense team maintains it is protected speech.

While the prosecution does not oppose the delay, they say they are ready to go to trial next month if the judge denies the request.