Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former FBI Director James Comey trying to push New Bern federal trial to next year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 25, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT

Former FBI Director James Comey is trying to push his looming New Bern federal trial into next year.

Comey’s legal team has filed a motion asking a judge to delay his September 30 arraignment to January, and push his October 21 jury trial back to February of 2027.

Defense attorneys say they need the extra time to prepare after spending months drafting substantial requests to have the criminal charges dismissed.

The case centers on a 2025 Instagram photo showing seashells on an Emerald Isle beach arranged to spell “86 47.” Prosecutors argue the image represents a threat against President Donald Trump, while Comey’s defense team maintains it is protected speech.

While the prosecution does not oppose the delay, they say they are ready to go to trial next month if the judge denies the request.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston