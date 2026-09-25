ENC school administrator accused of stalking colleague

A Pitt County middle school principal is off the job after police arrested him for stalking another educator in the school system. Wellcome Middle School principal Doctor Keith Neal was suspended with pay on Wednesday following his arrest on a misdemeanor stalking charge.

Court warrants state that the 42-year-old Neal repeatedly drove by a woman’s home, showed up uninvited, and tried to go inside after she repeatedly asked him to stop.

Neal has been with Pitt County Schools since 2018, serving at J.H. Rose High School and Pactolus School before taking the top job at Wellcome Middle in 2022. Neal was released from custody after posting a $75,000 secured bond.