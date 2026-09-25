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ENC school administrator accused of stalking colleague

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 25, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
Wellcome Middle School principal Doctor Keith Neal was suspended with pay on Wednesday following his arrest on a misdemeanor stalking charge.
Wellcome Middle School principal Doctor Keith Neal was suspended with pay on Wednesday following his arrest on a misdemeanor stalking charge.

A Pitt County middle school principal is off the job after police arrested him for stalking another educator in the school system. Wellcome Middle School principal Doctor Keith Neal was suspended with pay on Wednesday following his arrest on a misdemeanor stalking charge.

Court warrants state that the 42-year-old Neal repeatedly drove by a woman’s home, showed up uninvited, and tried to go inside after she repeatedly asked him to stop.

Neal has been with Pitt County Schools since 2018, serving at J.H. Rose High School and Pactolus School before taking the top job at Wellcome Middle in 2022. Neal was released from custody after posting a $75,000 secured bond.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston