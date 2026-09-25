Early-season nor'easter floods Outer Banks highway and closes eastern North Carolina parks

A powerful early-season nor’easter has forced the complete closure of a 16-mile stretch of North Carolina Highway 12 on the Outer Banks.

NCDOT officials say massive 18-foot waves and fierce storm surges breached protective sand dunes, completely flooding the roadway and collapsing sections of pavement between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour continue to push ocean waters directly into coastal neighborhoods, halting a local $42-million beach restoration project.

North Carolina’s Crystal Coast has managed to escape the worst of the storm.

Communities from Emerald Isle to Atlantic Beach are reporting minimal property damage, avoiding the severe flooding seen farther north. However, dangerous marine conditions have prompted emergency officials to fly red flags along all area beaches, enforcing a strict ban on swimming due to life-threatening rip currents and six-to-eight-foot waves.

Minor tidal flooding is still causing shallow pooling around waterfront docks in Beaufort and Morehead City, and high winds have triggered delays throughout the state ferry system.

In New Bern, officials shut down Union Point Park after rising river tides—fueled by sustained northeast winds—submerged picnic areas and walkways.

In Carteret County, emergency services are urging caution. They said the storm churned up 15-to-20-foot offshore waves, pushing heavy soundside overwash onto roadways. High water continues to cover routes along Community Road in Davis and low-lying paths near Williston, Stacy, and Cedar Island.

Meanwhile, in Hyde County, severe flooding has forced the immediate closure of the Scranton Solid Waste Site.

Conditions will finally clear up tonight, making way for a sunny, 76-degree weekend, but local officials say to avoid all flooded streets today.