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Camp Lejeune Marines deploy to southern border for infrastructure and surveillance support

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 25, 2026 at 5:42 AM EDT
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

Marines and sailors from Camp Lejeune are heading down to the southern border to help out U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Members of the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion just took over the job during a ceremony in Arizona, replacing a crew from California.

The North Carolina team will be helping with behind-the-scenes work like fixing up infrastructure, putting up barriers, and running site surveillance. Military officials emphasize that these troops are strictly there for backup support and will not be directly interacting with migrants or doing regular police work.

They will be working hard -- unit they are replacing wrapped up more than 1,900 tasks and reinforced nearly 69 miles of the border fence.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston