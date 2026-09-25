Camp Lejeune Marines deploy to southern border for infrastructure and surveillance support

Marines and sailors from Camp Lejeune are heading down to the southern border to help out U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Members of the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion just took over the job during a ceremony in Arizona, replacing a crew from California.

The North Carolina team will be helping with behind-the-scenes work like fixing up infrastructure, putting up barriers, and running site surveillance. Military officials emphasize that these troops are strictly there for backup support and will not be directly interacting with migrants or doing regular police work.

They will be working hard -- unit they are replacing wrapped up more than 1,900 tasks and reinforced nearly 69 miles of the border fence.