40% water rate hike triggering sticker shock in Eastern North Carolina

A 40% water rate hike is triggering sticker shock in Eastern North Carolina.

Carolina Water Service serves 39 counties statewide, and local communities—including Fairfield Harbour in Craven County—are seeing immediate financial impacts.

At local state hearings, Eastern North Carolina customers strongly protested the increase, with many complaining that their monthly water bills are skyrocketing by more than $100 for water they describe as having odors and heavy discoloration.

Carolina Water Service maintains the rate increase to $19.23 per 1,000 gallons is critical to fund more than $115,000,000 in statewide infrastructure and water quality upgrades.