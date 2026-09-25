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40% water rate hike triggering sticker shock in Eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 25, 2026 at 6:29 AM EDT
CDC

A 40% water rate hike is triggering sticker shock in Eastern North Carolina.

Carolina Water Service serves 39 counties statewide, and local communities—including Fairfield Harbour in Craven County—are seeing immediate financial impacts.

At local state hearings, Eastern North Carolina customers strongly protested the increase, with many complaining that their monthly water bills are skyrocketing by more than $100 for water they describe as having odors and heavy discoloration.

Carolina Water Service maintains the rate increase to $19.23 per 1,000 gallons is critical to fund more than $115,000,000 in statewide infrastructure and water quality upgrades.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston