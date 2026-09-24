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Washington County Animal Shelter hit with $5,600 civil penalty after failed compliance inspection

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 24, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT

State agricultural officials have isues the Washington County Animal Shelter in Plymouth a $5,600 civil penalty following a compliance inspection that uncovered more than 30 separate violations. 

State inspectors report the facility failed to provide required rabies vaccinations to 14 animals, marking the shelter's second violation of that specific state rule. The state also penalized the facility for failing to maintain intake and care records, leaving six cats without continuous access to water, and neglecting to provide timely veterinary care to sick animals. 

Washington County management and the local sheriff's office state they take the findings seriously. Officials noted an unexpected spike in cases from a separate animal-hoarding investigation strained shelter operations, but confirmed they are actively working to correct the deficiencies. 
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston