Washington County Animal Shelter hit with $5,600 civil penalty after failed compliance inspection

State agricultural officials have isues the Washington County Animal Shelter in Plymouth a $5,600 civil penalty following a compliance inspection that uncovered more than 30 separate violations.

State inspectors report the facility failed to provide required rabies vaccinations to 14 animals, marking the shelter's second violation of that specific state rule. The state also penalized the facility for failing to maintain intake and care records, leaving six cats without continuous access to water, and neglecting to provide timely veterinary care to sick animals.

Washington County management and the local sheriff's office state they take the findings seriously. Officials noted an unexpected spike in cases from a separate animal-hoarding investigation strained shelter operations, but confirmed they are actively working to correct the deficiencies.