State to gather feedback on federal proposal to increase military training operations in Carteret County

The state is holding a public hearing next week to get feedback on a federal proposal to increase military training operations in Carteret County.

Officials with Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point want to update their activities within the base's range complex. The plan would add and increase training exercises involving aircraft, watercraft, and unmanned drone systems.

The proposal maintains the range's current size while expanding restricted water zones near bombing targets, adding a 500-foot safety buffer at Bombing Target 11.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management is evaluating consistency with state coastal policies. A public hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Carteret Community College in Morehead City.