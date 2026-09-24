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State to gather feedback on federal proposal to increase military training operations in Carteret County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 24, 2026 at 6:59 AM EDT
(FILE: U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)

The state is holding a public hearing next week to get feedback on a federal proposal to increase military training operations in Carteret County.

Officials with Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point want to update their activities within the base's range complex. The plan would add and increase training exercises involving aircraft, watercraft, and unmanned drone systems.

The proposal maintains the range's current size while expanding restricted water zones near bombing targets, adding a 500-foot safety buffer at Bombing Target 11.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management is evaluating consistency with state coastal policies. A public hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Carteret Community College in Morehead City.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston