Season's first nor'easter bringing gusty winds, rough surf to the Crystal Coast

The season's first nor'easter is moving up the Atlantic seaboard, bringing gusty winds, rough surf, and lingering impacts to the Crystal Coast.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City said northeast winds are creating hazardous boating conditions and dangerous rip currents from Atlantic Beach down to Emerald Isle. While the heaviest ocean overwash remains concentrated further north on the Outer Banks, Carteret County beaches are experiencing minor tidal flooding during high tide cycles.

The United States Coast Guard said in the Outer Banks, wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are pushing a 2-to-4-foot storm surge inland and generating massive 15-foot waves in the surf zone. They warn that ocean overwash is actively threatening structures and making travel highly hazardous along Highway 12.

Further south along the Crystal Coast, the impacts are slightly lower but still dangerous. Coast Guard commands are telling all mariners and recreational boaters to stay entirely off the water until conditions improve this weekend.

Forecasters said unseasonably cool breeze and heavy cloud cover will persist through Friday before high pressure moves into the region, clearing the way for dry and sunny conditions this weekend.