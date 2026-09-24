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Navy closes portion of Alligator River to search for unexploded bombs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 24, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
Visit Outer Banks

The U.S. Navy has closed a portion of the Alligator River in eastern North Carolina to conduct an extensive search for unexploded military ordnance. 

The emergency closure impacts a designated zone near the Dare County Bombing Range, a critical training facility used by military aircraft for decades. Officials state the temporary restriction is necessary to ensure the safety of commercial and recreational boaters while specialized dive teams locate, assess, and safely remove the unexploded bombs from the riverbed. 

The Coast Guard has established a safety zone blocking all vessel traffic through the affected waters. Maritime authorities warn that entering the restricted area could disrupt the recovery operation or trigger an accidental detonation. The search and disposal efforts are scheduled to continue through early October. 
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston