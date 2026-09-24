Navy closes portion of Alligator River to search for unexploded bombs

The U.S. Navy has closed a portion of the Alligator River in eastern North Carolina to conduct an extensive search for unexploded military ordnance.

The emergency closure impacts a designated zone near the Dare County Bombing Range, a critical training facility used by military aircraft for decades. Officials state the temporary restriction is necessary to ensure the safety of commercial and recreational boaters while specialized dive teams locate, assess, and safely remove the unexploded bombs from the riverbed.

The Coast Guard has established a safety zone blocking all vessel traffic through the affected waters. Maritime authorities warn that entering the restricted area could disrupt the recovery operation or trigger an accidental detonation. The search and disposal efforts are scheduled to continue through early October.